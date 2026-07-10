Thiruvananthapuram sways to the rising rhythm of Odissi

Drawn more by aesthetics than technique, he attended an Odissi workshop by Padma Shri Madhavi Mudgal in Thiruvananthapuram. The experience proved transformative.



Soon, he immersed himself in Odissi, the temple-born dance form renowned for its sculptural poses, fluid movements and deeply expressive storytelling set to layered music and poetic lyrics.



“I used to travel to Bengaluru every weekend to learn from Sharmila Mukherjee, disciple of the legendary Kelucharan Mohapatra, who runs the Sanjali Centre there. After completing my training, I was asked last year to take charge of the newly opened Thiruvananthapuram branch,” says Sanjay, who has since been training students and performing with the Sanjali ensemble in the capital.