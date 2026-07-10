Vibing with the Viking: Kerala goes Ha-Ha-Ha Haaland!

His Snapchat game is sharp. His YouTube vlogs are effortlessly funny. His trademark man-bun somehow survives every lung-bursting charge through rival defenders. And when he lets his hair loose, fans call him a rockstar.
"Haaland, Haaland… Ha-Ha-Ha Haaland…"
The chant by English football music group CITD has become one of the defining sounds of this World Cup, spilling from stadiums onto social media reels.
So viral has it become that videos of men joking about their partners being "addicted" to Haaland edits are now doing the rounds.
The chant’s tune itself has an interesting history. It borrows from ‘Moskau’, a 1979 disco hit by German band Dschinghis Khan. Manchester City fans rewrote the lyrics for Erling Braut Haaland when he joined the club in 2022. This World Cup the chant is all over the internet.
"It now follows Norway wherever they play," says Mithun Das, who runs the Norway Fans Kerala Instagram page.
Mithun says Haaland's popularity had been growing since his Manchester City move, but the World Cup has taken him far beyond club football.
"Now even those who don't watch much of football know him. Many have ended up following everything he does," he says.
Kerala, long devoted to football's traditional gods, has found a new heartthrob in Haaland. Some admire his devastating pace and power. Others simply find him goofy and, as some fans describe him, "cute".
Designer Vismaya E C counts herself among those swept up by the "Haaland effect".
"I usually support Brazil. But this tournament has made me a Haaland fan. His videos and reactions are amusing," she says.
One reel, however, moved her. “It traced Haaland's motivation to his father, former footballer Alf-Inge Haaland, whose career was overshadowed by a notorious clash with Manchester United's Roy Keane,” she says.
"It made me feel he has been preparing for moments like this since childhood. That made me admire him even more.” Well, every World Cup creates an offbeat star. This year, it is Haaland.
Tall, broad-shouldered and blond, he looks every bit the Viking on the pitch. Off it, he is playful and self-deprecating. “This contrast fuels his appeal,” says Mithun.
His Snapchat stories show him trying ridiculous filters, drinking milk, or asking followers to Google his name just to watch a Viking animation appear.
His YouTube channel appears equally unfiltered, showing him dressing up as Heath Ledger's Joker for Halloween, or shopping for nappies while partner Isabel Johansen gets ready.
"It feels less like a superstar's account and more like your friend posting online," says Vismaya. "I keep waiting for his posts."
With Haaland, almost everything becomes internet buzz — AI edits, fan videos and memes flood social media. His teenage rap track ‘Kygo Jo’ has also made its way to playlists.
Even his diet and sleep routine, complete with blue-light glasses and mouth tape, has become a subject of discussion.
Then, of course, there are the doppelgangers. Swedish content creator Julia Grop, for example, has garnered millions of views recreating the famous "Haaland walk".
His meditation celebration, recovery routines and even the milk he drinks after training seem to receive an algorithmic boost.
In China, he is affectionately called "Ha Bao" — Baby Haaland. And people who barely followed football are suddenly cheering for Norway.
Mithun, an IT professional, says the same curiosity is peaking in Kerala. "I started the page with two friends because there wasn't a dedicated Norway supporters' page here. Every match now brings new followers," he says.
For Manchester City supporter Kevin Fredy, however, Haaland's greatest quality is neither his goals nor his online presence.
"On the field he is fierce. Off it he is completely different. He is humble," says the banker.
He points to Norway's victory over Brazil. Despite scoring twice, Haaland skipped his trademark meditation celebration. "He understood what the result meant for Brazil. He showed respect instead of showing off."
College student Athulya M Anilkumar, an Arsenal supporter since 2020, says she got hooked to Haaland because of memes.
"My friends keep discussing his corny post-match jokes, comparisons to an overgrown celery and his bromance with English midfielder Jude Bellingham," she laughs.
"I even know someone who doesn't follow football but desperately wants Norway to win because of Haaland."
Athulya too believes the fascination goes beyond internet humour. "I appreciate his football more now. He is Norway’s torchbearer in this, and is one of the most creative strikers around."
Among her friends, she shares, Haaland is described as "a pookie with healthy masculinity" and a "wellness baddie".
Hmm… For years, the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr dominated football conversations. This World Cup has clearly added another name to that list.