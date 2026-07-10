Vibing with the Viking: Kerala goes Ha-Ha-Ha Haaland!

His Snapchat game is sharp. His YouTube vlogs are effortlessly funny. His trademark man-bun somehow survives every lung-bursting charge through rival defenders. And when he lets his hair loose, fans call him a rockstar.

"Haaland, Haaland… Ha-Ha-Ha Haaland…"

The chant by English football music group CITD has become one of the defining sounds of this World Cup, spilling from stadiums onto social media reels.

So viral has it become that videos of men joking about their partners being "addicted" to Haaland edits are now doing the rounds.



The chant’s tune itself has an interesting history. It borrows from ‘Moskau’, a 1979 disco hit by German band Dschinghis Khan. Manchester City fans rewrote the lyrics for Erling Braut Haaland when he joined the club in 2022. This World Cup the chant is all over the internet.

"It now follows Norway wherever they play," says Mithun Das, who runs the Norway Fans Kerala Instagram page.