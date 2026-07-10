Vizhinjam rail plan threatens to derail lives of fisherfolk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “We will never leave our home,” says Sesu Mary, sounding resolute and restless at the same time.

Sesu has been spending sleepless nights for the past two years, ever since “some officials” entered her house at Vizhinjam and marked her land for the proposed underground rail corridor that would connect the seaport to the rail network in Balaramapuram.

“We built the house with a Rs 32 lakh loan. My husband died of kidney failure after undergoing dialysis for six years. We are struggling to survive,” says Sesu, adding that both her sons are fishermen and the coast is their only livelihood.

“They can take this land only after taking our lives. We will never leave our home,” she reiterates. Sesu is among the 21 families facing immediate eviction as per the approved alignment for the 9.43-km-long rail corridor.

Years after surrendering vast stretches of land and coastline for the transshipment port, fishing families in Vizhinjam are facing a second wave of displacement as the proposed underground freight rail tunnel threatens to cut through a densely populated coastal village, passing beneath residential neighbourhoods, commercial establishments, churches and educational institutions.

Both Vizhinjam residents and priests from the Our Lady of Good Voyage Church in the locality are up in arms against the current alignment. They allege that several welfare and rehabilitation promises made to the community during the seaport project remain unfulfilled, even as another major infrastructure project threatens their homes and livelihoods.