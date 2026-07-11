'Do I really look scary?' wonders 'Granny' horror star KPAC Leela

She is now the ‘scary grandma’ of Kerala. Terrorising viewers in her terrific second innings.
In ‘Granny’, it is the subtlety, the silences and the mystery in her eyes that make her terrifying. In ‘Muthassi’, it is the wild, white locks, monstrous nails and prosthetic makeup that do the job.
Before these came ‘Bhoothayanam’, a sharp short film about Kerala’s ageing population being left alone in ancestral homes.
In each of these, KPAC Leela lends an eerie aura to her characters. An unsettling vibe in new-gen lingo.
The thespian returned to acting — after a 45-year hiatus — with ‘Roudram 2018’, which earned her a Special Mention at the Kerala State Film Awards.
Her next memorable role came in ‘Pookkaalam’ (2023). Though nothing spooky about it, it caught the attention of filmmakers who soon began approaching her for horror roles.
Leela embraced the roles with ease. “The nature of the roles doesn’t matter. I just love acting. I want to keep doing more,” she says.
And with the old fire in her belly rekindled, she is having her moment in the sun.
Age, she insists, is just a number. “Aye, is age something you should talk about?” she quips with a chuckle, when asked how old she is.
Leela, who also dubbed for Mlathi Chettathi in ‘Eko’, does not hide the excitement of being back in the spotlight. Something she had long believed was a closed chapter.
“Familial reasons,” says Leela, who began her theatre journey in the 1960s. She hints that the hiatus was not due to a lack of ambition.
“Those were the days,” she smiles. “I felt like a star then, thanks to KPAC.”
In a breezy chat with TNIE, Leela opens up about her career, comeback and renewed passion for acting.
Excerpts:
You have become the latest horror specialist in town…
(Laughs) I don’t have any expectations about the kind of characters I get. All this happened purely by coincidence.
After watching ‘Pookkaalam’ and hearing my dubbing in ‘Eko’, people felt I would suit their projects and called me. I happily accepted. By the way, I am not done with horror yet. The next one is titled ‘Kurangukali’, which will be released soon.
You seem to be enjoying being the new face of horror in Kerala….
Do I really look scary? (Laughs) Sometimes I wonder about it too. I don’t think so. But audiences seem to like me in these roles, so I am happy.
After ‘Granny’ released (on YouTube), my phone hasn’t stopped ringing. People tell me I genuinely unnerved them. As an actor, I revel in comments like that.
Did your background in theatre help while performing these intense roles?
Absolutely. The credit goes to two of my gurus. One of them was Rajarathnam Pillai, my Mohiniyattam guru.
As a child, I was completely in love with dance. It was the only thing I wanted to do. When my father wanted me to pursue regular studies, it was my guru who convinced him to get me admitted to Kalamandalam. That was where I learnt the nuances of bhava. I also studied Bharatanatyam under him.
Theatre came later. Initially, I hated it. I only wanted to dance. But my father insisted. After two or three plays, people started noticing me. Newspapers began carrying my name. Slowly I fell in love with theatre. I felt that love was returned by the audience. The person who truly inspired me and taught me about being on stage was Thoppil Bhasi.
How were those days of travelling with theatre?
It was KPAC that made me an actor. I am immensely proud to have been part of such a legendary institution that created art for the people and about the people.
With Thoppil Bhasi, I got to portray many powerful women. ‘Koottukudumbam’, ‘Mooladhanam’ and ‘Thulabharam’ were among the plays people appreciated the most. We travelled across Kerala performing before the public. KPAC was loved everywhere.
People would throng the venues just to catch a glimpse of us. I received bouquets and even love letters (laughs).
The most unforgettable experience happened during a play in which I portrayed a
poverty-stricken mother who poisons her children. Women sitting in the front row began crying and pleading, “Please don’t... we will help you raise them.”
Do you miss theatre?
No. It has been nearly five decades since I last acted in a play. I devoted myself entirely to my family, raising my children and looking after the home.
You also acted in films back then...
I did four films during my theatre years. In one of them, I danced with Ragini, who played my elder sister. The reviews said I performed well. So perhaps I was good (laughs).
But then came the hiatus…
That was the reality of those times. Women in theatre were often targeted with rumours. My mother’s family stopped speaking to us after I joined KPAC. They considered it shameful.
Later, my husband’s family also insisted that I quit acting after the wedding because of the stigma attached to the profession. And so my acting career ended.
It was simply the reality of that era. No one was really at fault.
I occasionally watched films with my husband, though cinema wasn’t as accessible as it is today. Later, television arrived.
Sometimes, when I see theatre artists receiving awards today, I wish such recognition had existed in my time. Perhaps being a theatre actor would not have been considered so shameful.
Did you stay in touch with your fellow artists?
Some of them. KPAC Lalitha and I stayed in touch from time to time. But life got in the way. She entered films shortly after I left theatre. We met again many years later at an award function where she was being honoured.
You returned to acting with ‘Roudram 2018’, right?
Yes, thanks to director Jayaraj. After my husband passed away and my children settled down, I felt lonely. There was nothing to do, nothing that gave life meaning.
At that time, Jayaraj called me for ‘Roudram’ — a film based on the 2018 flood. It was a godsend during a vulnerable phase of my life.
How did it feel to return to a film set after so long?
I didn’t analyse. I was simply excited. When Jayaraj told me I was performing well, I felt relieved. I had wondered whether I had forgotten how to act.
Thankfully, people appreciated my performance. I even won an award.
In a way, that film saved me. It gave me purpose again. It made me fall in love once more with stories and the power of make-believe.
Your role in ‘Pookkaalam’ too was well-received…
Yes. In between, I had done several small roles, but nothing memorable. In ‘Pookkaalam’, I was acting alongside Vijayaraghavan, under a young director (Ganesh Raj). I thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
‘Pookkaalam’ was the film that made audiences notice me. Then, after dubbing for Malathi Chedathi in ‘Eko’, I started receiving more offers.
Only when you get substantial characters can you truly prove yourself. Such opportunities have become rare, especially for older actors.
Like in ‘Granny’?
Yes. It gave me another avenue to perform after ‘Pookkaalam’. My role in ‘Bhoothayanam’ was also wonderful, but ‘Granny’ has received much more mainstream attention (2.6 million views as on Friday).
I didn’t even know ‘Granny’ was a horror film when I signed it. Only after reaching the set did I realise.
For me, it was simply another character. Thankfully, audiences loved it, even if they now think I am frightening.
In ‘Muthassi’, you underwent a witch-like transformation…
Did you get scared? (Laughs)
That role was more demanding because of the makeup. It took nearly three hours every day to become the Muthassi — the prosthetics, facial grafts, nails and hair.
We filmed in Ramamangalam, close to my hometown, Pambakuda. It was peak summer. It was difficult even to eat or drink water. The crew
arranged a cooler and air-conditioning whenever possible so I wouldn’t sweat and ruin the makeup. I was relieved when the shoot ended.
Do you have any favourite young actors in Malayalam cinema today?
I have always loved older Malayalam films. I still revisit many of them. Sathyan and Sarada… even back then, they performed with remarkable realism.
Modern cinema also demands that kind of naturalism — being yourself while inhabiting another character.
Among younger actors, I am a huge fan of Urvashi. Soon, I will be acting alongside her in a film written by Neethu Mathew. Navya Nair is also part of the cast. Yet again a horror plot! (Laughs)
Are you looking forward to any particular kind of role?
No. Even in my early days, I never had such expectations. It all depends on the director’s vision.
While shooting ‘Pookkaalam’, director Ganesh would often tell me after a scene that he had been worried about how certain moments would translate to the screen, and that I had brought them alive convincingly. That boosted my confidence.
I simply want to be part of projects in which I have something effective to do. Whether it is a chekuthan or a god, I don’t mind!