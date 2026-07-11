'Do I really look scary?' wonders 'Granny' horror star KPAC Leela

She is now the ‘scary grandma’ of Kerala. Terrorising viewers in her terrific second innings.

In ‘Granny’, it is the subtlety, the silences and the mystery in her eyes that make her terrifying. In ‘Muthassi’, it is the wild, white locks, monstrous nails and prosthetic makeup that do the job.

Before these came ‘Bhoothayanam’, a sharp short film about Kerala’s ageing population being left alone in ancestral homes.

In each of these, KPAC Leela lends an eerie aura to her characters. An unsettling vibe in new-gen lingo.

The thespian returned to acting — after a 45-year hiatus — with ‘Roudram 2018’, which earned her a Special Mention at the Kerala State Film Awards.

Her next memorable role came in ‘Pookkaalam’ (2023). Though nothing spooky about it, it caught the attention of filmmakers who soon began approaching her for horror roles.