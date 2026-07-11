El Nino may lead to decline in sardine population, says CMFRI

KOCHI: While the strengthening of El Nino has caused concerns about monsoon failure in India, the Central Marine Research Institute (CMFRI), has issued an advisory to fishermen to brace for the situation. El Nino will adversely affect the recruitment of small pelagic species, especially oil sardine, which can reduce the overall marine fish production in 2027, said CMFRI director Grinson George.

“Though El Nino is a climate phenomenon characterised by the unusual warming of the surface water in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, it influences the Indian Ocean through shifting wind patterns and oceanic currents. There is an atmospheric bridging mechanism called Walker circulation that transfers heat from the Pacific Ocean to the Indian Ocean,” he explained.

“There will be a lag of four to six months for the heat transfer. As per the forecast, El Nino is expected to peak by November-December period and the impact will be visible by April-May 2027,” Grinson added.

Though there were concerns about the climate driven stunting of oil sardine, the stocks are abundant this year and the fishermen are getting good catch of the normal size sardine, Grinson told TNIE.

“The small pelagic fish resources, including oil sardine, are expected to shrink in 2027 due to the impact of El Nino. Sardine is a zero year fishery resource, which enters the fishery cycle during the same year of recruitment. So the survival of individual sardine is important to ensure further recruitment,” he said.