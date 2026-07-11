Months without meets leave UDF, LDF adrift

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prolonged failure of both the UDF and LDF to convene respective coordination committee meetings has started affecting the functioning of Kerala’s ruling and opposition fronts, undermining governance as well as coordinated political action. The UDF is yet to convene a state-level leadership meeting since the V D Satheesan government assumed office in May, leaving the ruling coalition without a formal platform to deliberate on several contentious policy issues.

UDF sources said several recent government decisions have reportedly been at variance with the alliance’s positions. As UDF chairman, Chief Minister Satheesan is expected to inform the UDF convenor of a suitable date for convening the meeting. “Though a meeting of UDF party leaders was held, it did not discuss any major issues. The CM has neither suggested a date nor held informal talks with front leaders to finalise the state-level meeting,” a senior UDF leader said.

Discontent is growing among UDF constituents over the Congress’ failure to convene the meeting, as several issues remain unresolved, including the allocation of chairmanships of boards and corporations among alliance partners. According to sources, some UDF constituents have conveyed their concerns over the delay. “The CM has assured us that the meeting will be convened soon. But the government continues to take several decisions without consulting the UDF,” a leader said.