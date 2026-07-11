Months without meets leave UDF, LDF adrift

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prolonged failure of both the UDF and LDF to convene respective coordination committee meetings has started affecting the functioning of Kerala’s ruling and opposition fronts, undermining governance as well as coordinated political action. The UDF is yet to convene a state-level leadership meeting since the V D Satheesan government assumed office in May, leaving the ruling coalition without a formal platform to deliberate on several contentious policy issues.
UDF sources said several recent government decisions have reportedly been at variance with the alliance’s positions. As UDF chairman, Chief Minister Satheesan is expected to inform the UDF convenor of a suitable date for convening the meeting. “Though a meeting of UDF party leaders was held, it did not discuss any major issues. The CM has neither suggested a date nor held informal talks with front leaders to finalise the state-level meeting,” a senior UDF leader said.
Discontent is growing among UDF constituents over the Congress’ failure to convene the meeting, as several issues remain unresolved, including the allocation of chairmanships of boards and corporations among alliance partners. According to sources, some UDF constituents have conveyed their concerns over the delay. “The CM has assured us that the meeting will be convened soon. But the government continues to take several decisions without consulting the UDF,” a leader said.
UDF leaders also believe internal issues within the Congress have contributed to the delay. “Satheesan became CM without the support of a majority of Congress MLAs. There is also lack of communication between him and Congress leadership, and even between ministers and Satheesan,” another UDF leader said.
The LDF has also not convened its state committee meeting since the electoral setback. Sources said the delay stems from differences between the CPM and CPI over the latter’s demand for the post of deputy leader of the opposition in the assembly.
The dispute has reportedly strained ties within the alliance and weakened its ability to mount a coordinated campaign against the government. “The RJD has urged the LDF convenor to convene the front meeting at the earliest,” RJD general secretary Varghese George said.
The prolonged inactivity of the LDF’s highest decision-making forum has also prevented the opposition from collectively reviewing the political situation and finalising its strategy on major issues confronting the government. Now each party is organising protest programmes against the government separately.
“Though the proposed transfer of Adani’s stake to MSC has put the government in a difficult position, the LDF has failed to organise a coordinated protest,” a front leader said. “On issues such as controversial appointments and policy shifts, we have failed to act as a united front. This is the first time LDF has faced such a situation.”
Several LDF leaders believe CPM’s own internal issues have contributed to the delay. “There was strong criticism against state secretary M V Govindan and ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan in lower and middle-level party committees. There are also differences of opinion among the state leadership on several issues,” an LDF leader said.
The LDF has also not carried out a comprehensive review of its poll defeat. “CPM wants to avoid a situation where it would have to answer uncomfortable questions over the poll setback,” the leader added.