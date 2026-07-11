‘See you from up there’: Col Anil to carry his Malayali heritage to space

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I’ll be looking for the Kerala coastline — the backwaters and all the green. One of the things I’m most looking forward to is seeing India from the space station — and sharing that view with everyone back home!”

The excitement is palpable as Col Anil Menon prepares to embark on his first space mission on July 14. A NASA astronaut of Malayali origin, the 49-year-old is set to become the first person of Kerala descent to reach space.

In an interaction with TNIE over phone, Col Anil, whose father is from Ottapalam, Palakkad, and mother from Ukraine, shared his thoughts on the mission.

“We launch in four days, and the excitement is hard to put into words. Training prepares you for the work — nothing quite prepares you for the feeling of being this close. Our crew is ready, and I’m grateful to every person who helped get us here,” he said, adding,

“We have more than eight months of science ahead aboard the International Space Station (ISS), research that helps people on Earth and prepares us to go further. I can’t wait to get started.”

Col Anil exuded confidence about Gp Capt Prasanth Nair being the next Keralite to travel to space. “If I’m the first Malayali to reach space, I’ll be proud to say I won’t be the last. Gp Capt Prasanth ‘Papa’ Nair, who hails from the same town as my family, will be next. Kerala will be well represented up there,” he assured.

Speaking about his Kerala roots, Col Anil explained why the mission would be special for Malayalis. “This journey is personal for me. My father came to America from India, and I carry that heritage with me every step of the way,” he said.