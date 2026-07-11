Travancore Devaswom Board to introduce digital payments at Sabarimala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All financial transactions at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, including payments for ‘vazhipadu’ bookings, room reservations and ‘kanikka’ (offerings), will be made fully digital from the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, the Travancore Devaswom Board has decided.

The Board also resolved to increase the number of rooms available for online booking from 190 to 500. Pilgrims will no longer be required to pay a refundable security deposit while reserving rooms. Instead, only the room rent and a non-refundable service charge of Rs 50 per room will have to be paid in advance.

TDB president K Jayakumar told reporters here on Friday that the decisions were taken at a special board meeting held at the board headquarters to review preparations for the annual pilgrimage.

The Board also gave in-principle approval to the Kerala Police’s proposal for an AI-enabled crowd management system at Sabarimala.

The families of 54 pilgrims who died of heart attacks while trekking from Pampa to Sannidhanam during the previous pilgrimage season will receive financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each.

Major announcements