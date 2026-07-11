Wayanad landslide: Dreams buried under debris

KALPETTA: The landslip at the Kalladi tunnel road construction site in Wayanad has struck a devastating blow to families across the country, including that of assistant surveyor Rakesh Gochhait (Guchait), whose body was recovered on Friday.

Son of a carpenter, 24-year-old Rakesh hailed from East Midnapore in West Bengal. Driven by the desire to uplift his family, he had earned his engineering diploma while working simultaneously. The twin-tunnel project was his very first professional assignment in South India.

“He worked tirelessly to earn his diploma while balancing jobs. He was always looking for better opportunities to support us,” said an emotional Prithviraj, Rakesh’s father.

Following a midnight notification from the police on Tuesday, the grieving family rushed to Kerala to repatriate his remains via a cargo flight from Kochi to Kolkata.

Before Rakesh, the disaster claimed six lives, three of them on Tuesday. The first body recovered was that of Anmol Dodrai, 25, who had moved to Kerala from Jharkhand five months ago to build a house and earn money to start a new family.