Hindu Aikya Vedi-VDS meeting: Let public judge CM’s stand, says NSS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The row over Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s meeting with leaders of the Hindu Aikya Vedi has deepened, with the Nair Service Society (NSS) saying the public should judge his approach to the organisation.

Reacting to the development, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair told TNIE: “It is for the public to judge whether the chief minister’s action denying permission to NSS for a meeting was right. It is for the people to decide whether his conduct amounted to discourtesy.”

On June 20, Sukumaran Nair had alleged that the chief minister had twice denied the NSS an appointment. The issue gained traction after Satheesan met Hindu Aikya Vedi leaders at his office on Friday to receive a representation. The organisation later shared details of the meeting on social media.

Sukumaran Nair said NSS was no longer keen to meet the chief minister. “He is granting appointments to others. I don’t care about it now,” he said. Asked whether it reflected a case of double standards, Sukumaran Nair said: “We had sought an appointment, but it was not granted. However, we have other options. The purpose for which we had sought a meeting with him can now be achieved through other means.”

Meanwhile, Hindu Aikya Vedi leader R V Babu told TNIE that the delegation met the chief minister to submit a representation adopted at the Hindu Leadership Conference held in June. “We got the appointment after approaching the chief minister twice. The meeting was cordial and took place at his office,” Babu said.