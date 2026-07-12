Kottarakkara couple dies in Vietnam boat tragedy

KOLLAM: A couple from Kottarakkara died in the tourist boat accident off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island on Saturday. The deceased were identified as A C Thomas, 57, and his wife, Loveni Thomas, 56, residents near Market Junction in Kottarakkara. Thomas was the owner of Victory Medicals in the town.

The couple had left for Chennai on July 7 before flying to Vietnam on July 8 as part of a tour. They were among the Indian tourists on board the vessel that capsized near Phu Quoc Island.

According to reports, the boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists along with crew members when it overturned, leaving several dead and injured. Rescue operations were launched by the Vietnamese authorities, while the cause of the accident is under investigation.

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam is coordinating with the Vietnamese authorities to complete the legal and administrative formalities required for the repatriation of the mortal remains. The embassy has also assured all necessary consular assistance to the bereaved family.