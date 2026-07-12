Mangaluru a magnet for Kasaragod students eyeing ‘vibe’ courses

KASARAGOD: “It’s more about the vibe than quality.” Ayshath Jasmin, a final-year BA student of Pullur SN College, was trying to sum up why youngsters in Kasaragod largely opt for Mangaluru when it comes to higher studies.

Improvements in educational infrastructure in the district over the years appear not to have stemmed the exodus. With college admissions under way, this year is proving to be no different, as Gen Z scout for trending courses over conventional ones.

Till about two decades ago, the district sorely lacked educational facilities. But that marked an inflection point. In the ensuing years, aided and self-financed colleges mushroomed. From just a handful of institutions of higher education in the 1990s, Kasaragod now has 35 arts & science colleges.

Mangaluru’s proximity across border lines and growth as a medical and educational hub have only added to the city’s allure. But local managements are not amused. “The quality of education is nothing to crow about, yet Mangaluru remains attractive for students and parents who are ready to bear the expenses,” says Dr Mohammad Ali, principal of Govinda Pai Memorial Government College in Manjeshwar.

“Colleges here are seeing lukewarm demand for conventional courses, especially in the science stream. Students are seeking out data science, hospitality, artificial intelligence, machine learning courses and our universities are yet to catch up with autonomous institutions in Mangaluru in offering them,” the principal of a self-financed college points out, on condition of anonymity.