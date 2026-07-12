Mangaluru a magnet for Kasaragod students eyeing ‘vibe’ courses

KASARAGOD: “It’s more about the vibe than quality.” Ayshath Jasmin, a final-year BA student of Pullur SN College, was trying to sum up why youngsters in Kasaragod largely opt for Mangaluru when it comes to higher studies.
Improvements in educational infrastructure in the district over the years appear not to have stemmed the exodus. With college admissions under way, this year is proving to be no different, as Gen Z scout for trending courses over conventional ones.
Till about two decades ago, the district sorely lacked educational facilities. But that marked an inflection point. In the ensuing years, aided and self-financed colleges mushroomed. From just a handful of institutions of higher education in the 1990s, Kasaragod now has 35 arts & science colleges.
Mangaluru’s proximity across border lines and growth as a medical and educational hub have only added to the city’s allure. But local managements are not amused. “The quality of education is nothing to crow about, yet Mangaluru remains attractive for students and parents who are ready to bear the expenses,” says Dr Mohammad Ali, principal of Govinda Pai Memorial Government College in Manjeshwar.
“Colleges here are seeing lukewarm demand for conventional courses, especially in the science stream. Students are seeking out data science, hospitality, artificial intelligence, machine learning courses and our universities are yet to catch up with autonomous institutions in Mangaluru in offering them,” the principal of a self-financed college points out, on condition of anonymity.
“Moreover, students are loath to enrol for four-year undergraduate programmes under the state’s New Education Policy. They are more interested in shorter-duration courses that can help them land employment in the Gulf,” she adds.
Medical and technical institutions in Mangaluru readily offer short-term courses. Besides, the duration of undergraduate programmes in Karnataka is three years. Students can choose three-year or four-years honours courses but there is lack of clarity on conventional courses, say educators.
With universities in Kerala yet to fully come to terms with the demands of a modern curriculum, self-financing colleges here are worst affected. Nevertheless, private players have made significant investments over the decades. “When we see poor student enrolment for courses over consecutive years, we feel the brunt. We want our universities to catch up and allow us to start more new-age courses,” the administrator of a self-financed college said.
Authorities also point to canvassing by colleges in Mangaluru. “There are agencies involved in such activity,” says Ramanathan K, manager of the Nehru Arts and Science College, one of the oldest educational institutions in Kasaragod. “And parents shell out money because students fall for this inducement,” he said, adding that his aided college offers an MSc integrated programme in computer science for an annual fee of `3,250. “The same course could cost lakhs in a college in Mangaluru.”
Shared Bonds
The complex nature of Kasaragod, where many languages are spoken, helps build the affinity for Mangaluru, with with its shares many character. Students who study in Kannada medium schools are naturally drawn to Mangaluru, says social activist Nizar Peruvad