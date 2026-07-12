‘People are sent to prison as punishment, not for punishment’: Anilkumar K

A prison is often viewed as a place to lock people up. For Anilkumar K, however, it was a place to unlock possibilities. During a 26-year career that took him through 14 prisons across eight districts in Kerala, he strived to turn them into “campuses” of reformation. An approach that saw initiatives such as Freedom Chapati, Share Meal, prison bands, film festivals, organic farming, and self-sustainable jails. In this conversation with TNIE, Anilkumar, who recently retired as the superintendent of Viyyur Central Prison, opens up on his career journey, issues faced by Kerala’s prisons, heinous crimes, views on second chances, and more

People’s perception of prisons is largely shaped by films. How different is reality?

Entirely different. People imagine a Mohanlal or Mammootty character entering prison, changing into a uniform and being sent to break rocks in a quarry. In reality, there are no such prison quarries in Kerala, or even in south India. The very idea of prisons has changed. Earlier, it was the Jail Department. Today it is the Prisons and Correctional Services Department. A prison is no longer expected to be merely a place of confinement; it is meant to be a correctional institution. I have always looked at a prison as a campus. Many inmates are young, especially those booked under the NDPS Act. The challenge is to channel their talent and energy positively.

People also misunderstand our role. We are not police officers. We are correctional officers who form one of the pillars of the criminal justice system.

How is prison administration different from policing?

The recruitment and training are entirely different. I joined as a sub-inspector through the PSC. Officers from the southern states undergo specialised training at the Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration in Vellore, where they study psychology, criminology and correctional administration.