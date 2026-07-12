Rajeevaru seeks to step down, wants son to be Sabarimala tantri

Devaswom board to seek High Court’s clearance

“We will seek concurrence of the High Court for the appointment. The matter will be placed before the High Court through the Sabarimala Special Commissioner,” Jayakumar told TNIE.

He said the board will place the matter before the Sabarimala Special Commissioner by Monday. There are reports that Rajeevaru has also requested to be dropped from the panel constituted by the board to select the Sabarimala melsanthi (head priest).

The development comes against the backdrop of Rajeevaru being named as an accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case. He was arraigned as the 13th accused as the special investigation team (SIT) felt he, along with prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti, played a crucial role in the conspiracy.

The SIT also alleged that Potti enjoyed Rajeevaru’s patronage, and several Sabarimala employees are learnt to have given statements against him during the investigation.

According to officials, he has not participated in any temple ritual in his capacity as tantri after being released from judicial custody.