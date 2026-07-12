Rajeevaru seeks to step down, wants son to be Sabarimala tantri

PATHANAMTHITTA: Amid the ongoing case relating to the Sabarimala gold theft, Kandararu Rajeevaru has approached the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), seeking to hand over the responsibility of Sabarimala tantri (chief priest) to his son, Kandararu Brahmadathan.
Rajeevaru has submitted a letter to the TDB expressing his willingness to step down, citing health reasons. Confirming the receipt of the letter, TDB president K Jayakumar said the board will take further steps after obtaining clearance from the High Court. With the tenure of incumbent tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru ending this August, Rajeevaru was scheduled to take up the responsibility during the forthcoming festival season.
“He has submitted a letter expressing his willingness to step down as tantri, citing ill-health. He also wishes his son Brahmadathan to be appointed in his place,” Jayakumar told TNIE.
Devaswom board to seek High Court’s clearance
“We will seek concurrence of the High Court for the appointment. The matter will be placed before the High Court through the Sabarimala Special Commissioner,” Jayakumar told TNIE.
He said the board will place the matter before the Sabarimala Special Commissioner by Monday. There are reports that Rajeevaru has also requested to be dropped from the panel constituted by the board to select the Sabarimala melsanthi (head priest).
The development comes against the backdrop of Rajeevaru being named as an accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case. He was arraigned as the 13th accused as the special investigation team (SIT) felt he, along with prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti, played a crucial role in the conspiracy.
The SIT also alleged that Potti enjoyed Rajeevaru’s patronage, and several Sabarimala employees are learnt to have given statements against him during the investigation.
According to officials, he has not participated in any temple ritual in his capacity as tantri after being released from judicial custody.