Vizhinjam row: Minister’s remarks expose rift within UDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Differences within the ruling UDF government over the transfer of Adani Ports’ stake in Vizhinjam Port to Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) have come into the open, with Minister Shibu Baby John stating that they were aware of the proposed transfer well before it became a political controversy.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday, Shibu said there was nothing improper about the transfer of shares between Adani and MSC.

“The discussion on the transfer of stake has been going on for a long time. We all knew about it even before the assembly elections,” he said.

“The transfer of stake is a long process. Is it like going to the market and buying fish?” Shibu asked.

His remarks appear in contrast with Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s statement in the assembly that he came to know of the proposed transfer through newspaper reports.

Responding to criticism from the opposition, the chief minister had said the CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani had carried the report on June 5.

The CPM, however, disputed the chief minister’s claim, saying an economic daily had reported the proposed transfer on June 1, days before the Deshabhimani report.