Wayanad tunnel project landslide: Body suspected to be missing engineer recovered, death toll rises to eight

WAYANAD: A body suspected to be that of the engineer who went missing after the July 7 landslide at the tunnel project site in Kalladi, Wayanad, was recovered during a major search operation on Sunday, officials said.
The body is believed to be that of Vikram Rana, 58, a construction manager from Thakoli-Girthan village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, who was working on the Anakkampoyil–Meppadi tunnel project.
Police said the body was recovered at around 11.30 am, approximately 350 metres downstream from the Meenachil bridge, during a search along the river.
With the recovery, the death toll from the landslide has risen to eight. Rana was the last person reported missing following the incident.
The landslide struck on July 7 at the Anakkampoyil–Meppadi tunnel project site, which is intended to improve connectivity between Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.
The body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police said the identity of the deceased would be confirmed after the completion of the required formalities.
After five days of unsuccessful searches, authorities launched an extensive operation on Sunday involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Special Operations Group (SOG), Fire and Rescue Services, the Rapid Response Team, Forest Department personnel and youth volunteer organisations.
Earlier in the day, Kerala Agriculture Minister T Siddique said the entire stretch from the landslide site to downstream sections of the Meenachil River had been divided into sectors, with separate teams assigned to each area. Search teams combed both riverbanks.
He said teams also searched upstream locations based on CCTV footage, other video recordings and information provided by workers at the site. The NDRF and police analysed the footage to identify specific areas for targeted searches.
Siddique said an expert team was expected to arrive soon to assess the disaster site and oversee the removal of accumulated debris that triggered the landslide.
Traffic restrictions remain in force on the Meppadi–Chooralmala road from 8 am to noon to facilitate the search operation.
Meanwhile, State Police Chief Ravada A. Chandrasekhar visited the site, reviewed the search operation and monitored the ongoing police investigation. He also held discussions with Agriculture Minister Siddique.
Police said a decision on formally concluding the search operation would be taken after consultations with all the agencies involved. Officials added that work to remove debris and restore the damaged road would begin shortly.
(With inputs from PTI)