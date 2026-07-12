Wayanad tunnel project landslide: Body suspected to be missing engineer recovered, death toll rises to eight

WAYANAD: A body suspected to be that of the engineer who went missing after the July 7 landslide at the tunnel project site in Kalladi, Wayanad, was recovered during a major search operation on Sunday, officials said.

The body is believed to be that of Vikram Rana, 58, a construction manager from Thakoli-Girthan village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, who was working on the Anakkampoyil–Meppadi tunnel project.

Police said the body was recovered at around 11.30 am, approximately 350 metres downstream from the Meenachil bridge, during a search along the river.

With the recovery, the death toll from the landslide has risen to eight. Rana was the last person reported missing following the incident.

The landslide struck on July 7 at the Anakkampoyil–Meppadi tunnel project site, which is intended to improve connectivity between Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police said the identity of the deceased would be confirmed after the completion of the required formalities.

After five days of unsuccessful searches, authorities launched an extensive operation on Sunday involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Special Operations Group (SOG), Fire and Rescue Services, the Rapid Response Team, Forest Department personnel and youth volunteer organisations.