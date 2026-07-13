CET alumni develop India’s first campus-built AI-capable chip

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prompts that are fed artificial-intelligence platforms more often than not travel great distances to cloud-server farms and get processed there, before reaching you as responses. But what if the AI component of foundational systems, such as personalised health-monitoring frameworks and cameras on robots to detect external motion, is executed at the very place of origin?

In what could be a revolutionary solution to privacy concerns and help augment the country’s semiconductor capabilities, researchers from the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) and Netrasemi — a Thiruvananthapuram-based startup — have developed a chip, CNVR1K (CET-Netrasemi Vision SoC R1000), that can process AI requirements in compact devices.

Created as part of a project headed by college alumni, including CET faculty and Netrasemi staff, the CNVR1K is being touted as the country’s first AI-capable chip developed by an academic institution.

“The major concern often raised by people using AI-based technology is privacy. Why should the server, which is a third party, store my information, which could even be AI-enabled CCTV monitoring of my house? This is where our chip comes into play, by solving the AI element there itself, without depending on big server farms,” said Netrasemi CEO Jyothis Indirabhai, who is also one of the chief investigators of the project.