Champion of housing the needy, Kerala social worker Sunil's new project hits 'water' wall

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For months, social worker M S Sunil has been tirelessly overseeing the construction of a score of houses for families belonging to the Malampandaram tribal community in Manjathode, Laha, Pathanamthitta.

Four of the residences are near done, with the rest at various stages of completion. But the project has hit a roadblock, not because of funding or labour shortage, but because providing basic amenities such as water and electricity to the remote forest settlement has become a major challenge.

“People think once the walls go up, the work is over. But without water and electricity, these houses cannot become homes,” Sunil said.

The beneficiaries are Malampandaram tribal families who have government-allotted land but continue to live in hamlets without permanent housing. Sanctioned by the District Legal Services Authority, the project involves the construction of 20 houses.

Of these, the four nearing completion have been provided with a basic electricity connection. However, none has access to a dependable source of water. The limited supply made available through the tribal development department is inadequate even for families who already rely on it for drinking, cooking, bathing and washing.