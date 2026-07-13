Digital tool for heart, kidney risk prediction in diabetes patients unveiled in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of medical experts has launched a first-of-its-kind web application designed to simultaneously predict heart and kidney risks in patients with Type 2 Diabetes. Unveiled at the 14th Annual Global Diabetes Convention in Kovalam, organised by Jothydev’s Professional Education Forum (JPEF), the International Cardio-Renal Risk Assessment and Stratification (ICRAS) tool fills a critical gap in healthcare by mapping the bidirectional link between cardiovascular and kidney diseases, which existing models often overlook.

The digital tool functions through a structured questionnaire, collecting patient data across demographics, lifestyle, family history, and laboratory parameters. It processes standard clinical metrics – such as HbA1c, blood pressure, cholesterol, BMI, and kidney function markers like eGFR and UACR – alongside lifestyle habits.

Presenting the tool, Dr Jothydev Kesavadev, organising secretary and managing director of Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centre, explained that the app’s backend algorithm instantly calculates these variables into a single, standardised composite score from 0 to 100. A higher score indicates a greater risk of future complications, allowing clinicians to make fast, tailored treatment decisions to prevent early organ damage.