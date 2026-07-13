Domestic dispute in Mysuru solves 36-year-old Kozhikode robbery

KOZHIKODE: A domestic dispute in Mysuru has unexpectedly helped solve a cold case that had baffled the Kozhikode police for nearly four decades. V K Jose, 71, a native of Malappuram who had been on the run for 36 years after allegedly committing an armed robbery in Thiruvambady, was arrested after a phone call from his wife shattered his double life.

As per the police, Jose had in 1990, intercepted a KSRTC employee, held him at gunpoint, and threatened to kill him before fleeing with his money, around Rs 600. As the police launched a manhunt, Jose slipped across the state border into Mysuru, where he adopted the alias ‘Shivakumar.’

Over the next three and a half decades, Jose integrated into the local community, got married, raised a family and lived a quiet, law-abiding life .

It all changed recently when, following a heated family dispute, Jose’s wife dialled the Karnataka police for help. When officers arrived, Jose’s anxious behaviour raised their suspicions. A search of the house ensued and officers discovered a loaded gun hidden beneath a mattress.