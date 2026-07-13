Kerala Devaswom Minister terms HC intervention in temple affairs 'excessive'

THRISSUR: Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan on Sunday expressed reservations about the “excessive intervention” by the Kerala High Court in temples’ affairs, alleging that the court was even deciding which flowers should be used at the hill shrine of Sabarimala.

At a function in Thrissur, Muraleedharan said there was a need to examine whether such extensive judicial intervention was warranted.

“Everything is being decided by the court. At Sabarimala, neither devotees nor the government has any role. The High Court even decides which flowers should be used and how the queue should be,” he said.

Muraleedharan said he had raised the issue in the assembly, where he could speak freely without the fear of inviting contempt of court proceedings. “When we speak outside, questions of contempt arise,” he said.

Muraleedharan had earlier said in the assembly that key decisions relating to the administration of the Sabarimala temple are taken in accordance with the directions of the High Court, with the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) acting as per judicial orders.

Replying to questions in the assembly, he had said that in many instances, the HC’s directions have been contrary to the decisions of the TDB and the state government.

“Even decisions on how pilgrims should offer worship at Sabarimala come from the High Court. ,” he opined. He said the government refrained from commenting on such issues out of respect for the judiciary.