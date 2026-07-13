Kerala's Sukumara Kurup case revives cold case debate; experts say justice has no expiry date.

KOCHI: The recent review of the four-decade-old Sukumara Kurup case has revived a question that has often divided public opinion: Is it worth digging up decades-old criminal cases, or should they be put to rest?
For many, reopening a case after several decades may appear to be an exercise in futility, particularly when the accused has remained elusive for years and witnesses, evidence and memories have faded with time. Yet, former police officers argue that the very nature of a murder investigation leaves room for revival whenever credible evidence surfaces, regardless of how much time has passed.
The debate resurfaced after the crime branch recently reviewed the 1984 Sukumara Kurup case following the recording of a retired nurse’s statement about an alleged sighting of Kurup in Kolkata several years ago. While the development sparked renewed public interest, veteran cops maintain that periodic reviews of such cases are a routine part of criminal investigation and should not be mistaken for sensationalism.
Former director general of police (DGP) T P Senkumar said the Sukumara Kurup case remains unique because investigators have long known the identity of the accused but have never been able to apprehend him.
“His photographs and identity are available. The challenge has never been about identifying the accused, but finding him,” Senkumar said. He noted that investigations into such cases remain legally alive and can be revived whenever new information emerges.
“Even if a case appears dormant, the law permits further investigation whenever fresh evidence is received. Time does not erase a murder case. If the accused is traced even after many years, the investigation resumes,” he said, adding that advances in forensic science, particularly DNA analysis, have significantly improved investigative capabilities compared with the 1980s.
Echoing the view, another former DGP, Jacob Punnoose, said cold cases should never be treated as permanently closed. “There is no complete closure in murder cases. If fresh evidence comes to light, any case can be revived because there is no statutory limitation for murder,” he said.
According to Jacob, periodically revisiting unsolved cases can itself become an investigative strategy. “The accused may become less cautious over time because they assume the investigation is over. Revisiting old cases occasionally is part of the pursuit of justice,” he said.
He pointed out that several countries have dedicated cold case units that continue examining decades-old investigations using modern forensic tools. “A hair sample collected in 1990 may have had little value then because DNA analysis was unavailable. Today, the same sample could become crucial. That is why old cases should not simply be written off,” he added.
Police periodically review undetected cases whenever credible leads emerge, a former senior police officer said on the condition of anonymity.
“Cases without evidence may remain dormant for years, but if a valid lead or legally admissible evidence surfaces, they can always be reopened,” he said. “Whether a case should be revived depends on its nature. Some missing person cases may still hold the possibility of discovering whether the person is alive. In Kurup’s case, the circumstances are different,” he stated.
Enduring cold cases
Sukumara Kurup case (1984)
This is Kerala’s most infamous cold case. Sukumara Kurup allegedly murdered K J Chacko, staged the death as his own to claim insurance money and has remained a fugitive for over four decades. The crime branch recently reviewed the case following a fresh lead.
Jesna Maria James disappearance (2018)
Jesna Maria James, a 20-year-old college student from Pathanamthitta, went missing in March 2018. Despite investigations by state police and later the CBI no conclusive evidence has emerged, making it one of the state’s most high-profile unsolved missing person cases.
‘Mami’ missing case (2023)
Mohammed Attoor, popularly known as “Mami”, a real-estate businessman from Kozhikode, went missing on August 21, 2023, after leaving his home. Despite probes by police, an SIT and later the Crime Branch, no conclusive breakthrough has been made. The case attracted political attention following allegations of high-level interference, but Mami has not been traced and the probe remains ongoing.