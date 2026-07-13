Kerala's Sukumara Kurup case revives cold case debate; experts say justice has no expiry date.

KOCHI: The recent review of the four-decade-old Sukumara Kurup case has revived a question that has often divided public opinion: Is it worth digging up decades-old criminal cases, or should they be put to rest?

For many, reopening a case after several decades may appear to be an exercise in futility, particularly when the accused has remained elusive for years and witnesses, evidence and memories have faded with time. Yet, former police officers argue that the very nature of a murder investigation leaves room for revival whenever credible evidence surfaces, regardless of how much time has passed.

The debate resurfaced after the crime branch recently reviewed the 1984 Sukumara Kurup case following the recording of a retired nurse’s statement about an alleged sighting of Kurup in Kolkata several years ago. While the development sparked renewed public interest, veteran cops maintain that periodic reviews of such cases are a routine part of criminal investigation and should not be mistaken for sensationalism.

Former director general of police (DGP) T P Senkumar said the Sukumara Kurup case remains unique because investigators have long known the identity of the accused but have never been able to apprehend him.

“His photographs and identity are available. The challenge has never been about identifying the accused, but finding him,” Senkumar said. He noted that investigations into such cases remain legally alive and can be revived whenever new information emerges.