KSRTC to add panic buttons, live tracking

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After making rides free for women through Priyadarshini scheme, KSRTC is now moving ahead with its plan to ensure they have a safe travel experience on board.

Soon, nearly one in four KSRTC buses will be fitted with panic buttons and live, satellite-based tracking to provide passengers, especially women, with an immediate emergency response mechanism. The carrier will launch the initiative across 1,000 buses in the state.

To implement the comprehensive Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System (VTMS), KSRTC is installing AIS-140 compliant tracking devices alongside the panic buttons. The emergency alert systems will allow passengers in distress to immediately notify authorities, enabling swift response from control rooms and nearby enforcement agencies.

“The advanced satellite-based tracking technology drives the system KSRTC is outfitting every vehicle, in phases, with a tracking device that links to a satellite system,” said a KSRTC official.

In an emergency, the satellite link will map the vehicle's position, velocity and time with pinpoint accuracy, keeping the bus visible even on remote rural routes.