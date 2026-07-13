Mission Mygurudu: A Kerala tutor's quest to preserve a forgotten language

MALAPPURAM: “The greatest sadness is that there is no one left to speak Mygurudu. I am still searching for people from anywhere in Kerala who know the language.”

Those words from Pramod Irumbuzhi reflect the quiet disappearance of a centuries-old linguistic tradition.

A higher secondary school teacher from Malappuram, Pramod is regarded as the lone custodian of Mygurudu, a secret language once spoken by Mappilas in Malabar and believed to have been used during the Malabar Rebellion by the warriors during their prison period. He has documented his research in the book ‘Malappuram Bhasha My Gurud’.

Pramod first came across a reference to Mygurudu while studying at Calicut University. A passage in K K Baburaj’s ‘The Secret Language of the Panans’ mentioned that the Mappilas of Malappuram had their own secret language. The brief reference sparked his curiosity and set him on a journey to trace its surviving speakers.

The breakthrough came unexpectedly while he was working at his father’s medical clinic in Irumbuzhi after completing his studies. At a nearby tea shop, he overheard two local men, Valiyakuzhiyil Muhammed and Thorappa Muhammed, conversing in an unfamiliar dialect.

“When I asked them about it, they were reluctant to reveal anything. Later, Valiyakuzhiyil Muhammed told me that it was Mygurudu, the secret language once used by the Mappilas of Malappuram,” Pramod recalled.

Valiyakuzhiyil Muhammed went on to teach him the language, its grammatical patterns and secret verses. Every time they met, the two would converse only in Mygurudu.

“After both Valiyakuzhiyil Muhammed and Thorappa Muhammed passed away, it became extremely difficult to find anyone who could speak the language fluently,” he said.