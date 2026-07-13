Varsities on tenterhooks over delay in enforcing NAAC reforms.

KOCHI: A delay of more than a year in implementing the proposed reforms and updating the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has adversely affected colleges and universities across the country. Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the institutions of higher education in the state have even approached MPs from Kerala to raise it in the Lok Sabha.

According to Gireesh Kumar G S, principal, Henry Baker College, Melukavu, and president of the Kerala Principals’ Council, the operational ecosystem remains incomplete more than a year after the announcement.

“Institutions continue to await the final assessment manuals, detailed metrics, standard operating procedures, digital workflows and complete implementation schedule for the new system. Although the policy direction is clear, the operational roadmap is still evolving,” Gireesh told TNIE.

He pointed out that all colleges and universities in India are affected as they are not in a position to proceed with accreditation processes — including submission of the annual quality assurance report (AQAR), updating of details on the NAAC portal (as the NAAC portal is shut), and preparation of files, registers and documents — as the revised system of accreditation has not yet been finalised.

“The challenge is not the reform itself. In fact, the proposed reform represents perhaps the most significant transformation in Indian higher education quality-assurance since the introduction of the Revised Accreditation Framework (RAF) in 2017. The concern is the prolonged transition,” he said.