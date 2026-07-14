A film that traces Kerala's path to being 'The Land of Football’

Every four years, Kerala redraws its emotional map. It becomes the land of football as World Cup fervour takes over.



Giant cutouts and posters of players and teams emerge, from urban sprawls to paddy fields and beaches. Tea shops become tactical debate rooms. Match schedules dictate dinner plans. The best of friends argue passionately over games.



Few places outside football’s traditional heartlands follow the tournament with the intensity found in Kerala.



This fascination came under scrutiny during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. With the tournament being held closer to home than ever before, thousands of Malayalis travelled to Doha, joining the large diaspora already living there.