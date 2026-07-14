Express Exclusive|‘Not for confrontation with Centre’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a stark difference from its predecessor, the newly assumed Congress government in Kerala has decided not to adopt a confrontational path with the Centre.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE Editor Santwana Bhattacharya on Monday, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, however, made it clear that the UDF government will continue the political and ideological fight.

In his first major interview after assuming office, Satheesan also rejected the CPM’s criticism that he had been going soft on the BJP-led Union government, saying he doesn’t intend to declare war against the Centre.

“It’s not my job... Whenever there are issues, we will try to sort it out. I have made courtesy calls to the prime minister, the home minister, the finance minister and the minister for ports,” he said.

Satheesan, who also holds the finance portfolio, said there are occasions to present the state’s case before the GST council and NITI Aayog. “In my (budget) speech I said our devolution is dipping. In the 10th Finance Commission, we had 3.5%. In the 15th, it was 1.9%. The 15th Finance Commission granted Rs 55,000 crore as revenue deficit grant, but it’s not there now,” he said.

Maintaining that the state would prefer to have cordial relations with the Centre, Satheesan asserted that there will be no compromise with anyone trying to spread communal poison.

“We’ll fight over political issues. On core issues, we align with the AICC stance. We have taken a tough secular stand,” the chief minister underlined.