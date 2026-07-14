Fight over ice-cream: Kerala bride faints at reception

KOLLAM: A wedding reception at Pallimukku ended in chaos on Sunday night after an argument over ice cream escalated into a violent clash, leaving the bride unconscious and disrupting traffic in the area.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm at an auditorium on the road connecting Kollurvila Pallimukku and Eravipuram during the reception of a groom from Puthennada.

Police said the altercation began when a guest, after consuming a serving of ice cream, allegedly demanded for another.

When the vendors refused, the man reportedly attempted to take the ice cream box by force, triggering an argument.

The verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical clash involving two groups, forcing guests to flee the venue.

Shocked by the violence unfolding at her wedding reception, the bride collapsed and was taken to a nearby private hospital.

Her condition is stable. The clash spilled onto the adjoining road, briefly affecting vehicular movement in the area.

A few people were taken into custody in connection with the incident.