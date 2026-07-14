From Vagamon hills to European skies, Kottayam man soars high

Jobin earned a berth in the European championship based on the rankings of the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), the World Air Sports Federation. He accumulated the required points through the national-level competitions held across the UK over the past year. He is currently ranked seventh in the UK and had previously climbed to fourth.

“It was indeed a challenging journey. Although I moved to the UK in 2024, I resumed paragliding in 2025 as I had to balance my job as a caregiver, family responsibilities and training. Currently, I train under Andy Shaw. From the time I arrived in Europe until now, it has been the support I have received from Andy, not only as a trainer but also as a brother, that has helped me to earn a place in the UK team,” Jobin said.

He travelled twice a month for training sessions, often undertaking long journeys after work. “Attending training itself was a challenge as I had to travel nearly 160 miles by road from Yeovil to Woldingham. Each training session cost me around Rs 15,000,” he said.

Jobin said the difference in training standards and organising competitions in the UK is striking. “Competitions are conducted with meticulous planning and excellent facilities. In the UK, weather conditions are monitored with great precision before every flight, and flying is cancelled even if there is a slight change in the weather. Moreover, the terrain is more suitable for paragliding and the landing zones are much safer,” he added.

Jobin’s tryst with competitive paragliding began in India, where he competed in several tournaments and secured third place in the inaugural Top Landing Accuracy Championship held as part of the International Paragliding Festival at Vagamon. Now, as he prepares to soar over the skies of Romania, the seasoned para-glider hopes to turn his passion into a profession.