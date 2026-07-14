‘If they come, I won’t spare them’: convict Chenthamara makes threatening remarks

PALAKKAD: Chenthamara, who was on Monday convicted in the Nenmara double murder case, remained composed throughout the court proceedings and made a series of remarks, including an apparent threat, after the verdict was pronounced.

After finding him guilty, the Additional District and Sessions Court in Palakkad asked the accused whether he had anything to say. Chenthamara initially replied that he had nothing to say, but later told the court: “You can hang me.”

He also remarked that he was ‘not like Mahatma Gandhi’ and said, “Write whatever you can write,” while addressing the proceedings.

During the interaction, the judge asked Chenthamara about his occupation, to which he replied that he was a tanker lorry driver. When asked whether he maintained contact with his wife and children, he responded by asking, “How can I keep in touch while I am in jail?”