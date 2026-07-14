Kerala assembly most active in India, says report

KOCHI: As concerns grow over the functioning of legislatures in the country, the Kerala assembly has emerged as one of India’s most active and effective examples of legislative scrutiny, according to the latest Annual Review of State Laws 2025 released by PRS Legislative Research.

The report, which examined the functioning of 27 state legislatures and three Union Territories, presented a mixed picture of India’s democratic institutions. State assemblies met for an average of just 24 days in 2025, many laws were passed within hours of being introduced, and only a small fraction of bills underwent detailed committee scrutiny.

In contrast, the Kerala assembly sat for 38 days in 2025, significantly above the national average. More importantly, the state has maintained this performance consistently. Between 2021 and 2025, Kerala recorded the highest average number of sitting days in the country at 41, ahead of Odisha (39) and Karnataka (37).

The report notes that several assemblies met only long enough to satisfy the constitutional requirement that no more than six months should elapse between two sessions. In some states, one-day or three-day sessions were convened primarily to meet this obligation.

Former speaker A N Shamseer, who held the office from 2021 to 2026, said the state has set a benchmark in legislative functioning and law-making.

“We are ahead of other states in the number of session days, legislations and the quality of debates. But we need more session days,” he said.