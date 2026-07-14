Kerala considering law to curb online objectification of women, says Minister Bindu Krishna

KOLLAM: The Kerala government is considering legal measures against online media platforms that objectify women, Minister for Women and Child Development Bindu Krishna said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press meet in New Delhi, the minister said she herself had been subjected to such treatment when a photograph taken during a school event was published in a manner that focused only on her body without showing her face.

"I have also faced this. Even though I am a minister, my photograph was published in such a way that only my body was shown without my face. I have asked the officials concerned to take necessary action," she said.

Referring to similar incidents involving women in public life and celebrities, Bindu Krishna said the government was examining the possibility of bringing in a law to address the issue.

"We are seriously considering legislation against such practices. We have recently witnessed similar incidents during celebrity events as well. We fail to understand how such photographs are deliberately taken and published," the minister said.

She added that the government viewed the issue with seriousness and would explore legal and administrative measures to curb the objectification of women through digital platforms.