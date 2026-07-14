Kerala HC rejects Pulsar Suni’s plea to suspend 20-year sentence in actor assault case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has rejected a plea filed by Sunil NS alias Pulsar Suni seeking suspension of the 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence imposed on him in the 2017 actor assault case, holding that the gravity of the offence, his criminal antecedents and larger public interest did not warrant his release on bail pending appeal.

A Division Bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice KV Jayakumar dismissed Suni’s application on July 9, seeking suspension of the sentence awarded by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court.

Suni, the first accused in the case, had approached the High Court seeking suspension of his sentence till the disposal of his appeal against the conviction. His counsel argued that he had already undergone more than eight years of incarceration and that the appeal would take considerable time for disposal.

The Bench observed that the principle of “bail is the rule and jail is the exception”, applicable while considering bail at the pre-conviction stage, does not apply in the same manner after conviction.

Referring to Supreme Court judgments, the court said that once a competent court records a finding of guilt, the presumption of innocence no longer survives and suspension of sentence requires strong and compelling reasons.