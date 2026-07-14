Kerala supplementary allotment begins for Plus-I admissions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The supplementary allotment for Plus-I admissions in state syllabus schools began on Monday, offering another opportunity to applicants who failed to secure seats in the three rounds of the main allotment.

Of the 3.17 lakh merit quota Plus-I seats available across the state, about 3.11 lakh were filled during the main allotment phase. Students who applied during the main allotment but did not receive an allotment, as well as those who could not submit applications earlier are eligible to apply online for the supplementary allotment.

Meanwhile, the general education department has clarified that students who have already secured admission under any quota or have received an allotment in the main phase but did not join the allotted school (non-joining candidates) are not eligible to participate in the supplementary allotment.