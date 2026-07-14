‘No plan to defy court, but Kerala govt needs freedom’: Minister K Muraleedharan

“The government should have the authority to take decisions. If there is a mistake on the government’s part, the courts can always correct it. We have no disrespect for the judiciary and no intention of defying the courts, but the government must be given a certain degree of administrative freedom.”

“If the case is to be proven, the chargesheet must be filed. The court should insist on it, but neither of these are happening. There is a possibility of the accused escaping punishment and of evidence being destroyed.”

He also said the government should have the freedom to make appointments to the board, including that of devaswom commissioner.