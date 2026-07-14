‘No plan to defy court, but Kerala govt needs freedom’: Minister K Muraleedharan

KOZHIKODE: A day after terming High Court intervention in temple affairs “excessive”, Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan on Monday alleged that the SIT (special investigation team) probe into the alleged Sabarimala gold theft has come to a standstill, attributing the situation to court-monitored proceedings which he said has left the government with little room to act.
The minister told reporters in Kozhikode the probe has failed to make meaningful progress and stressed that while the judiciary is supervising the case, the government has been rendered virtually powerless. However, he clarified that the government has no intention of entering into a confrontation with the courts.
“The government should have the authority to take decisions. If there is a mistake on the government’s part, the courts can always correct it. We have no disrespect for the judiciary and no intention of defying the courts, but the government must be given a certain degree of administrative freedom.”
“If the case is to be proven, the chargesheet must be filed. The court should insist on it, but neither of these are happening. There is a possibility of the accused escaping punishment and of evidence being destroyed.”
He also said the government should have the freedom to make appointments to the board, including that of devaswom commissioner.