Samba beat adds pulse to Malabar’s football spirit with ‘Kiss the Cup’

KOZHIKODE: For anyone who grew up in Kozhikode during the 1980s and 90s, the city’s identity was defined by two distinct passions: a fierce borderline religious love for football and a booming homegrown English rock music scene. Over the decades, while the local rock bands faded into history, its obsession with the beautiful game remained untouched.

Now, Mumbai-based composer, singer and sound engineer Salil Hutton — with Kozhikode roots — has bridged those two worlds with his newly released global football anthem, “KISS THE CUP”. Featuring guest vocals by AFLU and produced by Josh and Amy Hutton, the song pairs a fun-filled, foot-tapping Latin samba rhythm with a soaring, stadium-ready chorus designed for massive crowds to sing along “C’mon it’s time to Celebrate, One Cup, One Dream, One Heart, One Game. Kiss the cup and fly away”.

The anthem received its ultimate big-screen moment, when the video was screened before a packed crowd of over 1,200 roaring football fans at the FASSCO big-screen arena, Puthiyapalam. The thunderous reception from the local crowd proved that the track had perfectly captured the Malabar pulse.

“It’s a humble musical tribute to a world beyond borders, colours, and languages, where millions of hearts beat as one for a single passion. We received a very heartening response from the public,” Salil Hutton told TNIE.