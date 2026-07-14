Southern Railways to set up first premium travel lounge at Cherthala station

KOLLAM: Highway commuters and rail passengers travelling through Cherthala will soon have access to a premium travel lounge, the first of its kind under the Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway, with plans under way to set up the facility at Cherthala railway station.

Railway officials said tenders for the project would be invited shortly. The lounge, to be developed on more than 7,000 sq ft of railway land, is proposed to house a mini cafeteria, mini mart, EV charging facility, minor vehicle servicing unit, sleeping pods and a parking area.

"The idea was developed by our business development team and we chose Cherthala because passengers at smaller stations stand to benefit more from such a facility, as major stations already have better amenities. The lounge will be open to the general public and not be restricted to railway passengers," a senior official attached to the Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway told TNIE.

"The concept is all-inclusive, catering to almost every travel requirement, which makes it unique," the official added.

The project is aimed at providing a convenient halt for long-distance highway travellers passing through Cherthala, where such facilities are currently unavailable. The Railways is also planning to develop a food street by utilising available railway land at the station. Officials said the projects are expected to enhance passenger amenities while generating non-fare revenue for the Railways.

Southern Railway already operates an executive lounge at Chennai Central, which has received a positive response from passengers.

However, the one proposed in Cherthala is with all the amenities. Officials expect the proposed Cherthala facility to offer a similar experience while catering to the needs of travellers using both the railway station and the adjoining highway.