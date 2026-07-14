Thiruvanthapuram councillor allowed to take oath from jail today; unacceptable, says LDF

The HC had earlier invalidated the oath taken by Sugathan and a few other councillors for taking it in the name of Sree Narayana Guru and local deities rather than the manner prescribed under the Kerala Municipality Act. While the others retook the oath, Sugathan could not do so as he was detained under KAAPA.

On Monday, the court held that the petitioner’s inability to retake the oath because of his detention should not defeat the democratic process.

The verdict drew sharp political reactions, with BJP hailing it while Opposition LDF terming it a blot on the image of the state capital. LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak said,“Allowing a person detained under KAAPA and facing multiple criminal cases to take the oath from jail is unacceptable.”