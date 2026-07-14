Thiruvanthapuram-grown satellite Koyo runs the ‘test rides’ in outer space

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to the state’s private space sector, Hex20 — Thiruvananthapuram-based private space company — has successfully launched its second satellite into outer space.

Envisioning an artificial satellite as a bus that delivers a dream project to space, Koyo was launched through a SpaceX launch vehicle on July 7. Currently carrying out international projects to test its operational efficiency in outer space, the satellite was confirmed to be functioning successfully through data validation on Saturday.

Koyo has incorporated two international projects as part of it. A gyroscope from Taiwan’s National Central University to measure the tumbling and detumbling patterns when satellites are deployed into outer space, which can be used by others to take precautions.

The second one is a programmable power system, which will help the scientists to vary the power supply to components according to their needs from the Earth according to their need through a software developed by a US-based firm, Amplified Space.

Acting as a facilitator by developing satellites, incorporating others’ projects that require these satellites, decrypting the received data and finally handing it over to the project runners, these satellites can function as a ‘test ride’ for many projects.