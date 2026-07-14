Thiruvanthapuram-grown satellite Koyo runs the ‘test rides’ in outer space

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to the state’s private space sector, Hex20 — Thiruvananthapuram-based private space company — has successfully launched its second satellite into outer space.
Envisioning an artificial satellite as a bus that delivers a dream project to space, Koyo was launched through a SpaceX launch vehicle on July 7. Currently carrying out international projects to test its operational efficiency in outer space, the satellite was confirmed to be functioning successfully through data validation on Saturday.
Koyo has incorporated two international projects as part of it. A gyroscope from Taiwan’s National Central University to measure the tumbling and detumbling patterns when satellites are deployed into outer space, which can be used by others to take precautions.
The second one is a programmable power system, which will help the scientists to vary the power supply to components according to their needs from the Earth according to their need through a software developed by a US-based firm, Amplified Space.
Acting as a facilitator by developing satellites, incorporating others’ projects that require these satellites, decrypting the received data and finally handing it over to the project runners, these satellites can function as a ‘test ride’ for many projects.
“A device working well on the Earth may not work well in outer space, so it requires space qualification — a document proving its efficient functioning for a certain duration in outer space — before being incorporated into a major project. Currently, we are taking up such projects, but in future, independent projects for other purposes will also be incorporated,” said M B Aravind, chief operating officer of Hex20.
Pointing out that space technology remains to be underexplored in Kerala, Aravind said that the authorities have begun considering it as a potential revenue-generating avenue. “Though work is under way for the space park, it is high time that more private players began exploring the avenues. After all, like artificial intelligence and machine learning, space tech is also a new-age technology,” he said. He also added that Thiruvananthapuram can be considered as an ideal space to start with, as many scientists who previously worked with ISRO and VSSC continue to reside here, and the state should be able to utilise their wealth of experience.
Speaking about private participation in the space sector, former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair said that it is a welcoming move. “Whether the state’s agencies or private players, the prime focus should always be given to the efficiency of the output. The private players should not be reinventing the wheel and should bring in innovative ideas,” he said.
Push for pvt space sector
Thiruvananthapuram-based private company Hex20 launched its satellite through a SpaceX vehicle on July 7 Success pushes talks of private participation in the space sector into forefront