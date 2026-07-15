Beyond borders: Belgian artist brings Indian culture to life on his canvas

KOTTAYAM: For Belgian artist Carl Verhulst, Kerala is far more than the homeland of his wife Leena Samuel, a native of Kanjirappally in Kottayam. It has become an expansive canvas brimming with rich culture and emotions.

Through his creations, the 66-year-old artist has transformed his experiences in Kerala into a visual celebration that transcends boundaries.

Having made Kanjirappally his home for over five years, Verhulst, a native of Flanders in Belgium, has created an impressive collection of paintings inspired by the places he has travelled across Kerala and Tamil Nadu. From serene landscapes to everyday life, his artworks preserve the essence of the people, heritage and natural beauty through a distinctive artistic lens.

His bond with Kerala began in 2000, when he met Leena through pen friend correspondence. Their friendship soon blossomed into marriage. Over the years, the couple divided their time between Belgium, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala until the Covid pandemic interrupted their travels in 2020, forcing both of them to settle in Kerala.

For Verhulst, those journeys turned out as a source of inspiration. Armed with his camera, he photographed everyday scenes, people and memorable sights he encountered, later transforming them into beautiful paintings on canvas. Hailing from the Dutch-speaking Flemish region of Belgium, renowned for its artistic heritage, Verhulst’s paintings with vibrant hues and intricate designs, lure art lovers deeper into its hidden depths and dazzling beauty.