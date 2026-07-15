CET future at crossroads as KTU constituent college plan draws flak

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF government’s proposal to convert the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) into a constituent college of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has sparked a debate over the institution’s future. While critics have raised concerns about CET’s autonomy, supporters say the move offers greater opportunities for academic growth within a university system.
Established in 1939, CET is Kerala’s oldest government engineering college and the only state-run engineering institution to feature among the top 150 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The proposal seeks to make CET KTU’s flagship campus, but has drawn mixed reactions over its long-term academic and institutional impact.
Those opposing the move argue that CET has long been a strong candidate for autonomous or Deemed-to-be University status. They contend that either model would provide greater academic freedom while allowing the institution to retain complete administrative independence.
“KTU, established in 2014, should first strengthen its own systems before taking over a premier institution. Academic autonomy, rather than constituent college status, would better position CET to design innovative curricula, respond quickly to industry requirements and strengthen its national standing,” said a senior CET faculty member, requesting anonymity.
KTU, however, maintains that the proposal is intended to enhance, not diminish, CET’s academic profile. According to the university, CET’s identity and legacy will remain intact while the institution benefits from functioning as a research-intensive university campus.
“The constituent status would improve access to funding from both the state and Central governments for research, laboratories and innovation, while enabling closer collaboration with industry and other academic institutions,” said Ciza Thomas, Vice-Chancellor of KTU.
“It should be noted that proposals to grant autonomous status to CET did not materialise nearly two decades ago because of opposition from within the institution,” said Prof Kuncheria P Isaac, former vice-chancellor of KTU and a CET alumnus. During Isaac’s tenure, KTU had initiated another proposal to grant autonomy to CET.
Meanwhile, the government has sought to allay faculty concerns over redeployment. “Teachers currently serving under the Directorate of Technical Education, including those at CET, would be given the option to join the university service. Those who opt for the university system would be eligible to serve until the age of 60, compared with the retirement age of 56 in government engineering colleges,” said a senior higher education department official.
Autonomy vs growth debate
Proposal seeks to make CET KTU’s flagship campus
Critics fear loss of autonomy and institutional identity
KTU promises greater research funding and academic flexibility
Supporters say CET’s legacy will remain intact
Debate centres on autonomy v/s long-term academic growth