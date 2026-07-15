CET future at crossroads as KTU constituent college plan draws flak

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF government’s proposal to convert the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) into a constituent college of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has sparked a debate over the institution’s future. While critics have raised concerns about CET’s autonomy, supporters say the move offers greater opportunities for academic growth within a university system.

Established in 1939, CET is Kerala’s oldest government engineering college and the only state-run engineering institution to feature among the top 150 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). The proposal seeks to make CET KTU’s flagship campus, but has drawn mixed reactions over its long-term academic and institutional impact.

Those opposing the move argue that CET has long been a strong candidate for autonomous or Deemed-to-be University status. They contend that either model would provide greater academic freedom while allowing the institution to retain complete administrative independence.

“KTU, established in 2014, should first strengthen its own systems before taking over a premier institution. Academic autonomy, rather than constituent college status, would better position CET to design innovative curricula, respond quickly to industry requirements and strengthen its national standing,” said a senior CET faculty member, requesting anonymity.

KTU, however, maintains that the proposal is intended to enhance, not diminish, CET’s academic profile. According to the university, CET’s identity and legacy will remain intact while the institution benefits from functioning as a research-intensive university campus.