CPM central panel critical of Kerala leadership, seeks course correction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Admitting to various lapses including faulty candidate selection and arrogant campaigning, in addition to leaders’ aberrant behaviour, the CPM is set to go for a total overhaul and course correction. Notably, the central leadership has identified an array of lapses on the part of state leadership and the previous Left government in Kerala.

It is learnt that the central committee was critical of lapses, including in the organisation of the Ayyappa Sangamam, failure to handle the Vellappally issue effectively and inaction against party leader A Padmakumar, besides erroneous candidate selection. Sources said the leaders representing the state too raised criticism and pointed out major shortcomings.

The just-concluded three-day central committee (CC) meeting has hence decided to launch major corrective steps. The extended state committee — to be held in September — is expected to chart a future course of action. Though the CC did not single out any leader, be it Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan or state secretary M V Govindan, criticism was primarily directed at leaders occupying crucial roles.

Briefing the media after the CC meet, general secretary M A Baby called for introspection on the part of all leaders. He pointed out that leaders’ behavioural aspects too contributed to the loss. “It cannot be said that the behaviour of any specific leader led to the defeat. But there were lapses in campaigning,” Baby said.