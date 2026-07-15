'Digital Square' and 'ARISE' initiatives to future-proof school education in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is set to revolutionise its foundational and secondary education landscape through two major tech-driven initiatives, “Digital Square” and “ARISE” (AI & Robotics Initiatives for School Education).

Implemented by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) under the general education department, these flagship programmes were announced during the state-level Little KITEs awards ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Under the newly announced “Digital Square” initiative, which is part of the government’s 100-day action plan, the state will significantly strengthen technology integration in primary and upper primary schools, fostering a scientific digital culture and nurturing creativity right from the grassroots level. Concurrently, the “ARISE” project will transform all high schools across the state by establishing state-of-the-art labs equipped with Advanced Robotics Kits.

This extensive programme is designed to provide specialised, hands-on training to both teachers and students in cutting-edge domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), and Drone Technology.

Presiding over the prestigious ceremony, General Education Minister N Samsudheen formally announced these transformational projects and highlighted that the expansion of the acclaimed “Little KITEs” IT clubs to upper primary and higher secondary levels will commence this academic year.

Underscoring the rapid evolution of technology, Chief Minister V D Satheesan officially inaugurated the function and distributed the state-level awards at the R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall in the Legislative Assembly complex.

The chief minister noted that in an era where new knowledge is generated at an astonishing pace and supercomputers increasingly challenging human intellect, platforms like Little KITEs are vital to keeping the younger generation’s knowledge base dynamically updated.