'Digital Square' and 'ARISE' initiatives to future-proof school education in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is set to revolutionise its foundational and secondary education landscape through two major tech-driven initiatives, “Digital Square” and “ARISE” (AI & Robotics Initiatives for School Education).
Implemented by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) under the general education department, these flagship programmes were announced during the state-level Little KITEs awards ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.
Under the newly announced “Digital Square” initiative, which is part of the government’s 100-day action plan, the state will significantly strengthen technology integration in primary and upper primary schools, fostering a scientific digital culture and nurturing creativity right from the grassroots level. Concurrently, the “ARISE” project will transform all high schools across the state by establishing state-of-the-art labs equipped with Advanced Robotics Kits.
This extensive programme is designed to provide specialised, hands-on training to both teachers and students in cutting-edge domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), and Drone Technology.
Presiding over the prestigious ceremony, General Education Minister N Samsudheen formally announced these transformational projects and highlighted that the expansion of the acclaimed “Little KITEs” IT clubs to upper primary and higher secondary levels will commence this academic year.
Underscoring the rapid evolution of technology, Chief Minister V D Satheesan officially inaugurated the function and distributed the state-level awards at the R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall in the Legislative Assembly complex.
The chief minister noted that in an era where new knowledge is generated at an astonishing pace and supercomputers increasingly challenging human intellect, platforms like Little KITEs are vital to keeping the younger generation’s knowledge base dynamically updated.
Recognising the growing footprint of these technologies, the education minister also emphasised the strict implementation of the newly formulated ‘Cyber Safety Protocol 2026’ in schools to ensure a highly secure digital environment for students. The ceremony also served as a major platform to honour corporate partners supporting this educational upgrade.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan felicitated SBI and Cochin Shipyard Limited for their exemplary Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions of Rs 40 lakh and Rs 25 lakh respectively, which have directly funded the deployment of Advanced Robotics Kits in public schools.
The state-level excellence awards, determined by KITE after evaluating performance across 16 core parameters among Little KITEs units, saw AMMHSS Idayaranmula from Pathanamthitta district securing the coveted first prize of Rs 2.5 lakh for its outstanding community intervention initiatives.
GHS Kurumbala from Wayanad district claimed the second prize of Rs 2 lakh for its exceptional inclusive IT training provided to children with special needs and their parents, while GGHSS Cotton Hill from Thiruvananthapuram took the third spot with a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh.
FUTURE-PROOF TECHNOLOGY
Digital Square, ARISE education initiatives launched
AI, robotics labs planned in all state syllabus high schools
Little KITEs expanded to UP, Higher Secondary sections
Digital Square strengthens technology in primary schools
Cyber Safety Protocol 2026 to be strictly implemented