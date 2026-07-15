Kerala govt puts E Sreedharan’s high-speed rail proposal on hold, seeks detailed study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is unlikely to go ahead with the High-Speed Rail project proposed by Metroman E Sreedharan in its present form. The expert panel appointed by the state government to examine the proposal termed it incomplete and recommended that it should not be implemented as proposed. The government has decided to conduct a detailed study before taking a final decision.

Briefing the media on the Cabinet decisions on Wednesday, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said the government would take a final call after studying the expert panel's report.

"The proposal submitted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been found to be incomplete, as no environmental impact assessment has been carried out," he said.

Satheesan said no land acquisition or related activities would be initiated until there is clarity on the project. The UDF government would not repeat the mistake committed by the previous Left government, he added.