Parenting is no child’s play

Do couples want children? For some, it is social pressure. Society expects married couples to have a child within a “reasonable” time. The quiet questions at family functions, the raised eyebrows from friends and relatives, and the subtle pity directed at a childless couple — all of it can trigger frustration, shame and even depression. For many, having children feels like an unspoken clause in the marriage contract. For others, it comes from a genuine desire to nurture, guide and watch a life grow.

Core competencies

For many, parenting is reduced to providing food, clothing, shelter and education. But parenting is far more than that. To be a good parent, certain competencies are essential.

Willingness to spend quality time together

Children need quality time, through which they develop a sense of being listened to, loved and cared for. Set aside time exclusively for your child. Weave meaningful interactions into the child’s daily routines. Follow the child’s lead. A few moments of warm engagement at home can matter more than hours spent on outings where you are mentally absent. Quality time, coupled with generous appreciation for good behaviour, makes a difference and facilitates the child’s self-discovery.

Ability to regulate emotions

Children will disobey. They will lie. They will struggle with studies and test every boundary. It is natural to feel angry. But dumping that stress on the child teaches them nothing except fear or anger.

When you regulate your emotions and respond calmly, you model self-control and create space for sensible discipline and guidance. Children who grow up without a listening ear at home seek validation elsewhere. Often, they find it in problem behaviours or unhealthy friendships.

Skill to see through the child’s eyes

An adult mind judges quickly: “This is silly.” “You are overreacting.” “It’s not a big deal.” But to the child, the hurt is real. Understanding experiences from their perspective prevents emotional distance. Without this, attachment becomes insecure.