Sabarimala Tantri controversy puts BJP on edge

KOCHI: BJP state vice-president K S Radhakrishnan’s demand to end the Thazhamon family’s hereditary right to serve as Sabarimala Tantri has sparked a debate within the Hindu community. Though the BJP state leadership has distanced itself from the remarks, some party leaders fear they could drive a wedge between the Nair and Ezhava communities, both of which have been moving closer to the party.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Radhakrishnan questioned the Thazhamon family’s hereditary claim to the post of Sabarimala Tantri, citing criminal cases involving former and incumbent members of the family. He alleged that former Tantri Kandararu Mohanaru was once arrested from a brothel and that Kandararu Rajeevaru is an accused in two cases related to the alleged theft of gold from the Sabarimala temple. “Is the post of Sabarimala Tantri reserved for the children of accused persons facing criminal trial?” he asked.
He claimed that while Mohanaru was in jail, he recommended his son, Mahesh Mohanaru, as Tantri and that the Travancore Devaswom Board accepted the recommendation. He further alleged that Rajeevaru, who he said was jailed in the gold theft case, is now seeking the appointment of his son as Tantri.
Citing a High Court ruling, Radhakrishnan argued that while the Tantri has the authority over temple rituals, the temple’s owners have the legal and constitutional right to replace the Tantri.
Rejecting Radhakrishnan’s claims, Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam national chairman SJR Kumar said the post of Sabarimala Tantri is a hereditary religious office vested in the Thazhamon Madom, and has received judicial recognition, “Discussions on Sabarimala’s religious traditions and institutions must be grounded in established facts, the applicable legal framework and the temple’s long-standing customs,” he said.
Kumar said it was premature to link Rajeevaru to the alleged gold misappropriation case, stressing that no one could be declared guilty without evidence or before the judicial process was complete. “So far, the probe has not led to any judicial finding establishing Rajeevaru’s involvement in the alleged theft. In fact, Rajeevaru has decided not to return to Sabarimala until the court clears him of the allegations,” he said.
Meanwhile, the BJP leadership is worried that Radhakrishnan’s remarks could strain ties between the Nair and Ezhava communities. “While the NSS backed the Sabarimala agitation and the SNDP Yogam supported women’s entry, both communities have steadily gravitated towards the BJP. Many Nairs support the hereditary rights of Brahmins in temple rituals, whereas a section of the Ezhava community favours opening the post to members of backward communities. The statement could reignite tensions between them,” a senior leader said.
Although state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has distanced the BJP from Radhakrishnan’s remarks, party leaders are expected to raise the issue at the next state committee meeting. Hindu organisations and the RSS have rallied behind Rajeevaru, alleging that the previous government sought to implicate him in the gold theft case in retaliation for closing the temple when women activists reached Sannidhanam during the 2018 Sabarimala protests.