Sabarimala Tantri controversy puts BJP on edge

KOCHI: BJP state vice-president K S Radhakrishnan’s demand to end the Thazhamon family’s hereditary right to serve as Sabarimala Tantri has sparked a debate within the Hindu community. Though the BJP state leadership has distanced itself from the remarks, some party leaders fear they could drive a wedge between the Nair and Ezhava communities, both of which have been moving closer to the party.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Radhakrishnan questioned the Thazhamon family’s hereditary claim to the post of Sabarimala Tantri, citing criminal cases involving former and incumbent members of the family. He alleged that former Tantri Kandararu Mohanaru was once arrested from a brothel and that Kandararu Rajeevaru is an accused in two cases related to the alleged theft of gold from the Sabarimala temple. “Is the post of Sabarimala Tantri reserved for the children of accused persons facing criminal trial?” he asked.

He claimed that while Mohanaru was in jail, he recommended his son, Mahesh Mohanaru, as Tantri and that the Travancore Devaswom Board accepted the recommendation. He further alleged that Rajeevaru, who he said was jailed in the gold theft case, is now seeking the appointment of his son as Tantri.

Citing a High Court ruling, Radhakrishnan argued that while the Tantri has the authority over temple rituals, the temple’s owners have the legal and constitutional right to replace the Tantri.

Rejecting Radhakrishnan’s claims, Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam national chairman SJR Kumar said the post of Sabarimala Tantri is a hereditary religious office vested in the Thazhamon Madom, and has received judicial recognition, “Discussions on Sabarimala’s religious traditions and institutions must be grounded in established facts, the applicable legal framework and the temple’s long-standing customs,” he said.