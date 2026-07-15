SIT seeks Kerala PSC exam documents for key posts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special investigation team probing the alleged malpractices in the recruitment exams conducted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Tuesday gave a letter to the Commission secretary seeking details of the exam conducted for various key posts in the Planning Board.

Sources said the details such as mark lists, answer sheets, question paper, tabular sheet and interview mark lists were sought by the investigators. SIT head IG S Ajeetha Begum on Monday met PSC chairman M R Baiju and sought his cooperation in the probe. She had also apprised him about the documents of PSC that the investigators wanted to examine. It’s in pursuant to the meeting that the letter was issued to the secretary on Tuesday.

So far about 20 complaints have been received through various channels regarding various PSC recruitment exams.

The government had initially decided to conduct a vigilance probe, but later opted for a crime branch investigation on the basis of the legal opinion.

The legal opinion from the Director General of Prosecution had cited that the crime branch being a specialised wing has the legal ambit to investigate crimes of all sorts, while the vigilance can only probe offences which fall under the Prevention of Corruption Act.