Vizhinjam: Kerala CM Satheesan accuses previous LDF govt of waiving Rs 219 crore penalty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesay accused the previous LDF governent of waiving a penalty of about Rs 219 crore that Adani Port was liable to pay for delays in completing the project.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Satheesan alleged that the previous Pinarayi Vijayan-led government amended the concession agreement after the project missed its original completion deadline.

"Do you know what they did last time? Under the concession agreement, this project was supposed to be completed in 2019. It was not completed. If it wasn't completed, it should have ended in 2024. Instead, they amended the concession agreement and gave a five-year extension. By giving that extension, they increased the concession period from 40 years to 45 years," he said.

Satheesan claimed that the previous government had also waived the penalty payable for the delay.

"What does the concession agreement say? If they delay the project, they have to pay Rs 12 lakh a day. Because of the five-year delay, the amount payable to the government under the penal provision came to Rs 219 crore. They waived every single rupee of it.They waived it in two stages," the Chief Minister alleged.

"What kind of deal was that? Rs 219 crore was the compensation due to the government. Under the penal provision, for the delay, at Rs 12 lakh a day, over five years--1,825 days--if you multiply that by Rs 12 lakh, it comes to Rs 219 crore. I checked it on a calculator. It comes to Rs 219 crore. They were supposed to pay that amount," he said.

When reporters pointed out that floods and COVID-19 had been cited as grounds for waiving the penalty, he said, "They said there were floods and COVID, so compensation should be waived."