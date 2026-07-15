Wayanad's homemakers shop smart with free KSRTC travel

KOZHIKODE: Introduction of the free KSRTC Priyadarshini bus service has sparked a vibrant social and economic transformation among women in Wayanad.

What began as a government welfare measure to ensure accessible transportation has blossomed into a symbol of financial independence, community building, and personal leisure for hundreds of women commuters daily. From managing household budgets by sourcing affordable goods to reclaiming personal time for leisure, these budget-friendly journeys are reshaping daily lives across the region.

One of the most remarkable trends emerging from this service is the micro-economic shift driven by enterprising women travelling from Mananthavady to Kuttiadi. Known for its high-quality coconuts and superior coconut oil, Kuttiadi has become a primary destination for women looking to optimise their household expenses.

By utilising the free transit, passengers can bypass regular commuting costs and purchase agricultural produce directly from the source. Commuters frequently carry back 20 to 25 husked coconuts or bulk quantities of coconut oil, capitalising on the noticeable price differences between the interior markets of Wayanad and Kuttiadi.

This direct sourcing allows families to save significantly, effectively turning a routine bus ride into a practical livelihood strategy.

“Even when we travel to Kuttiadi for any purpose, be it for a family function or others, we (Wayanad residents) buy coconuts and coconut oil from there. Coconut oil costs Rs 15 to 19 less per kilogram there. Now, women use the Priyadarshini bus service for that,” said Ramla Muhammed, Vellamunda ward member.

Beyond economic utility, Priyadarshini buses have opened up vital avenues for recreation.

For many women, these free trips offer a rare and cherished opportunity to step away from daily domestic routines and explore the cultural hubs of Kozhikode. Groups of friends, homemakers, and children are regularly seen boarding buses bound for the historic city.