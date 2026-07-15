Wayanad's homemakers shop smart with free KSRTC travel

KOZHIKODE: Introduction of the free KSRTC Priyadarshini bus service has sparked a vibrant social and economic transformation among women in Wayanad.
What began as a government welfare measure to ensure accessible transportation has blossomed into a symbol of financial independence, community building, and personal leisure for hundreds of women commuters daily. From managing household budgets by sourcing affordable goods to reclaiming personal time for leisure, these budget-friendly journeys are reshaping daily lives across the region.
One of the most remarkable trends emerging from this service is the micro-economic shift driven by enterprising women travelling from Mananthavady to Kuttiadi. Known for its high-quality coconuts and superior coconut oil, Kuttiadi has become a primary destination for women looking to optimise their household expenses.
By utilising the free transit, passengers can bypass regular commuting costs and purchase agricultural produce directly from the source. Commuters frequently carry back 20 to 25 husked coconuts or bulk quantities of coconut oil, capitalising on the noticeable price differences between the interior markets of Wayanad and Kuttiadi.
This direct sourcing allows families to save significantly, effectively turning a routine bus ride into a practical livelihood strategy.
“Even when we travel to Kuttiadi for any purpose, be it for a family function or others, we (Wayanad residents) buy coconuts and coconut oil from there. Coconut oil costs Rs 15 to 19 less per kilogram there. Now, women use the Priyadarshini bus service for that,” said Ramla Muhammed, Vellamunda ward member.
Beyond economic utility, Priyadarshini buses have opened up vital avenues for recreation.
For many women, these free trips offer a rare and cherished opportunity to step away from daily domestic routines and explore the cultural hubs of Kozhikode. Groups of friends, homemakers, and children are regularly seen boarding buses bound for the historic city.
The itineraries are simple yet fulfilling: a stroll down the iconic Kozhikode beach to watch the sunset, followed by a shopping and culinary expedition through the bustling lanes of SM Street. The free transit eliminates the financial burden of travel, making regular outings accessible and empowering women to claim spaces of leisure that were previously restricted by tight budgets.
The sheer scale of this positive shift is best observed by the KSRTC staff who manage these routes daily. Satheesan Chandroth, a veteran conductor hailing from Thottilpalam and with 18 years of service at the depot there, has witnessed the changing passenger dynamics firsthand. He notes that women have welcomed this service with immense enthusiasm, boarding the buses with great joy and a sense of purpose.
“Men used to be the ones travelling to buy bulk goods like coconut oil in the past. That trend has completely shifted to women who now take the initiative. Recently, there was a woman customer buying two to five litres of oil or bags of coconuts for their household needs. The free travel saves them at least Rs 200 per trip, which is a substantial amount for a family budget.”
The conductor also highlighted the growing trend of leisure travel among families on weekends, where the crowd multiplies significantly. He regularly observes groups of women, often travelling as a party of eight or nine, including children, heading all the way to Kozhikode just to explore and asking for landmark stops like Mananchira to visit the local attractions.
The Thottilpalam depot alone operates approximately 18 trips along the Mananthavady-Kozhikode sector, seamlessly supplemented by additional services managed by the Kozhikode and Vadakara depots. For travellers navigating the specific sector between Thottilpalam and Mananthavady, the connectivity is even denser, featuring around 40 combined trips run by the Mananthavady, Thottilpalam and Vadakara depots. In the Kuttiadi-Mananthavady sector, regular morning intervals run throughout the day, with the last available services leaving Kuttiadi at 8pm. For the reverse journey from Mananthavady to Kuttiadi, frequent daytime operations culminate in a final evening service departing at 7pm.
Major savings
Passengers can bypass commuting costs and purchase agricultural products directly from the source
Commuters frequently carry back 20 to 25 coconuts or bulk quantities of oil
This direct sourcing allows families to save significantly