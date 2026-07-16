Across 28 states: A solo traveller's India odyssey

KOCHI: Aravind Santhosh had set out to see India. And the kindness of strangers kept him going.

The 27-year-old solo traveller from Pathanamthitta has journeyed across all 28 states, not in pursuit of records or social media milestones, but to understand the country’s people, cultures and everyday lives.

His travels began in 2017, soon after he got his driving licence. Weekend motorcycle rides across Kerala gradually turned into longer expeditions to Karnataka and Goa while he was in college pursuing BTech. In 2021, he completed a 75-day motorcycle ride to Ladakh, covering 17 states.

“I realised I was passionate not about riding, but about travelling,” said Aravind, now an MTech graduate. “A motorcycle lets you cover distance, but limits your experience. I wanted to slow down and connect with people.”

So, he abandoned the idea of measuring journeys in kilometres. To complete the remaining 11 states, he hitchhiked, took buses and shared taxis, and relied on local transport. Hotels hardly featured in his plans. Instead, he slept in a tent, in places as varied as BSF camps, temples, churches, mosques, gurudwaras, petrol pumps, shopfronts or stayed at homes of complete strangers he met during his 91-day journey that began in February and ended in May.

According to Aravind, in parts of Meghalaya and Mizoram, neither Hindi nor English helped much. Yet, conversations somehow continued.

One of the most memorable experiences unfolded on the road from Itanagar to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. Travelling on a Sunday, he realised that almost every shop was closed.